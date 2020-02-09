|
|
David N. Gustin 09/16/1962 - 01/20/2020 David N Gustin, 57, of Tacoma, WA passed away on Monday January 20, 2020 after a battle with Multiple System Atrophy. Dave was born in Tacoma on September 16, 1962 to Mary and Duaine Gustin. He graduated from Bellarmine in 1981 and became a butcher/manager at local area grocery stores. Dave loved playing guitar, biking, Pt Defiance Park and time at the beach with family and friends. Dave was a gentle soul, generous to a fault always putting others' needs before his own. He is survived by his mom Mary Gustin, brother Mike Gustin, sisters Susie Lykins (Dave) and Kristin Guizzetti (Lou), nieces Maggie, Sophie, Nina & Mia and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Dave was preceded in death by his father, brother Mark and other very close friends taken from us too soon. We'd like to thank Narrows Place Adult Family home for the care provided to Dave over the last year, with special thanks to Jane and Jared. Family and friends will be celebrating Dave's life in the next few weeks and ask that you contact them directly for details. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the MSA Coalition at www.multiplesystematrophy.org. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 9, 2020