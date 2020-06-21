David Nugent
David Nugent David Nugent, 93 of Lakewood, WA passed away at Tacoma Lutheran Retirement Community on May 19, 2020, having received excellent care and avoiding COVID-19. He was born December 21, 1926 in the small village of Holum, Louisiana, to Andrew Nugent and Blanche Cruse Nugent. He was a genuinely good and kind man who was loved by many and will be greatly missed. David was one of nine children and grew up on a farm in rural Louisiana. After graduating from High School he entered the US Army at the end of WW II, where he served 25 years, earning a Bachelor's degree in Business. He was a tank driver, airplane pilot, and helicopter pilot. He deployed to the Philippines in World War II, Korea (twice) and Vietnam. Retiring as a Lt. Colonel, he entered the banking world for a second career, at First Interstate Bank and the Federal Home Loan bank in Dallas, TX. David spent his final years in Lakewood, WA enjoying the great northwest and the company of his family. David enjoyed tinkering with cars (particularly old Volkswagens), traveling and gardening. His home always stood out as the best cared for on the block. David is survived by his brother, LeRay Nugent, daughter Sharon Wallace, son Stephen Nugent, stepchildren Brian and Babbette Ancelin, grandchildren Scott and Katherine Wallace, Lauren Wilmot and grandchildren Lorelei Wallace, Ronan Wallace, Colton Wilmot and Sam Wilmot and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be interred at Mountain View Cemetery in Lakewood, WA. A celebration of his 93 years will be held at a later date when his friends and family can all attend; given the COVID-19 pandemic. Please sign David's online guestbook at https://www.mountainviewtacoma.com/obituaries/David-Nugent-2/

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 21, 2020.
