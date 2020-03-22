|
David Peterson David H Peterson, 93 of Tacoma, WA. Devoted husband of Jacqueline and loving father of 8, grandfather of 12, and great grandfather of 3. Proud WWll Navy veteran, Gonzaga Doctor of Jurisprudence, Grand Knight and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, founding member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Taekwondo 1st degree black belt, FWPD 2014 President's Volunteer Service Award, shipbuilder, globetrotter, ivory tickler, celebrated "Dad Joke" teller, peanut M&M gourmet, and a fighter to the very end. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance in David's memory.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 22, 2020