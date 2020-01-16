Home

More Obituaries for David Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David R. Johnson

David R. Johnson Obituary
David R. Johnson August 2, 1947- January 5, 2020 Dave rests in Jesus after losing the earthly battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Sally Johnson (Gig Harbor) and daughters Carrie, Heather, and Sara, who blessed him with a total of nine grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Susan Wydra (Shelton). Preceding him in death were his parents Bob and Alice Johnson, and sister Deborah Johnson. Dave was a Navy veteran from 65-69, serving in Vietnam. After many interesting jobs, he became a crane mechanic at the Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, retiring in 2011. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for February 8th at Waypoint Church in Gig Harbor at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, consider a gift to the Fleet Reserve Association, an organization that Dave deemed important.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 16, 2020
