David Robinson David Lawrence Robinson, 61, passed away after a brief and intense illness on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Tacoma, Washington. Born on April 8, 1958, to Lawrence and Hazel Joyce Robinson, David was a quiet, kind-hearted, family-oriented man. David's father's career was in the Air Force which moved the family often, residing in Massachusetts, Alaska and Washington. David grew up hiking, camping and exploring his new environs. Upon graduation from Curtis High School in 1976, David attended Western Washington University. Leaving college after two years, he worked several jobs before embarking on a thirty-three year career in lumber sales with Gray Lumber. One of the biggest highlights of his life was the birth of his daughter, Jaleesa. Another was his second marriage to his wife, Katy. The third was the birth of his grandson, Judah. David especially appreciated traveling with family and friends and arranged many adventures around western national parks. He always enjoyed the natural world and volunteered with the Washington Trails Association improving hiking trails throughout northwest Washington. He was proud when he received his "green hat" after participating in many worthwhile projects. He was also an enthusiastic supporter of the Seattle Sounders and Tacoma Rainiers. While expertly raising Jaleesa, David volunteered with various PTA building projects and fundraisers. He was an avid supporter of his daughter's soccer and track programs. Most importantly, he provided an excellent example of a lifelong learner, was a voracious reader, an engaged traveler and instilled an appreciation for the wonders of nature in his child and grandchild. David was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Katy Hart; his daughter, Jaleesa and her husband Josh Arias; his grandchild, Judah Arias; and his sister, Liz and her husband Todd Hammer. He is also survived by his half-sisters, Kathy and Fred Thompson and Shirley and Bill Staggs. Other close family members include the Kindley families, the Joyce family cousins, numerous nieces, nephews and close family friends, the Marshall family,Jennifer Wilson, and the employees and owners of Gray Lumber. A note of gratitude is also extended to the care of Dr. Dennie, Dr. Schwartz, and the staff of Tacoma General Hospital. A graveside service will be held at 1:00p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at New Tacoma Cemetery, 9221 Chambers Creek Road West, University Place WA. Reception to follow at 2:00pm at American Veterans Hall, 5717 S Tyler St. Tacoma, WA 98409. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following organizations in David's honor: Washington Trails Association, 705 2nd Avenue Suite 300, Seattle, WA 98104, , 5601 6th Avenue South Suite 182, Seattle, WA 98l08 or the .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 25, 2019