David Rooney
December 10, 1932 - October 14, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Born December 10, 1932 in Appleton Minnesota and passed away October 14, 2020 in Puyallup after a short illness. He spent his final days surrounded by the loving presence of his three sons. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Jenny Rooney, siblings Francis, Thomas, James, Stephen, Jean, Dorothy, Ronald, Lawrence and Loren. Dave is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Doris; his sons Kelly (Cheri), Matthew (Katie) and Daniel (Becci), nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and his brother Patrick. He will also be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews and their children. Growing up in Tacoma, Dave excelled in boxing with the Boys Club and at Lincoln High School. He met Doris Avril, and they were married January 30, 1954. They enjoyed raising their sons, travelling, dancing and were active at Saint Ann Parish. Dave was a devoted member of the Catholic Church where he taught Religious Education to parish youth for over 40 years. With his wife, they served as advisors to the CYO program in the late 60's and early 70's. He also volunteered his time and care to the homeless in his community. Dave was likely to give up beer for Lent, and then drink wine instead. In retirement, he built whirligigs and birdhouses, loved watching the birds in his backyard, and enjoyed fishing with his family and friends. Dave and Doris also enjoyed several winters in Pismo Beach California. Much gratitude and thanks to his niece, Sharon Holt Gallick, her loving assistance enabled him to end his days at home.A simple Rite of Internment is scheduled for Friday, October 30 at noon at Calvary Cemetery in Lakewood. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com
to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.