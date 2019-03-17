|
David Rudebaugh David Dean Rudebaugh, passed away on 14 February 2019 at the age of 78 in Sumner, WA with family at his side. Born 17 January 1941 in Spokane WA. Dave had one sister and four bothers. He is survived by his brother Bruce Rudebaugh, his wife of 30 years, Janice Rudebaugh. He is also survived by four children, David "Rudy" Rudebaugh, Lorrie Malone, Charlie Rudebaugh, Erika (Samatha Davina) Whitmarsh, and four step-children, Leif LaSage, CD LaSage, Charity Giboney and Jacob LaSage. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and many friends. Dave served proudly as a Cadet Engineer in the US Navy from 1/59 to 12/62. He served aboard the USS Yorktown alongside his lifelong friend Gary York. Dave's final resting place will be Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA on March 29th, 2019 at 2PM.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 17, 2019