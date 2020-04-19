David Watson David Charles Watson, 57, of Tacoma, died April 16, 2020, at St. Joseph's Medical Center. Mr. Watson was the son of the late Wallace Watson and Sue Watson Chambers. Born in Niagara Falls, New York, he previously resided in Dayton and Chattanooga, Tenn. He was an avid golfer, a veteran of the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Constitution and was employed as a senior title officer at Ticor Title in Tacoma. He is survived by his son Angus Alexander Watson, of Tacoma; stepfather Ralph Chambers of Florida; and siblings David Chambers of Tennessee; Dana Freeman of Tennessee; Sandy DeHaven of Florida, Beth Maxwell of Tennessee; and Kim McPherson of Georgia. Cremation services are being conducted by Week's Funeral Home in Enumclaw, Washington, and memorial services are being planned for a later date.

