David Wayne Miller David Wayne Miller, born in Eugene, Oregon on October 20, 1960 is loved by many, and remembered by all. Dave passed away on September 11, 2019 in Tacoma, WA at the age of 58. He was spirited in his need to help the world around him, and those that love him remember him for his charm, his wit, and his infectious laughter. He is survived by his life partner Janet Kellie, his two children - son Joshua Miller and daughter Whitney Miller, his sisters - Connie Anderson, Kim Castro, and Tammy Velasquez, as well as brothers Kirk Miller and Darrin Miller. He is preceded in death by his mother Mary Ann Gilbertson, his father Orville Allan Miller, and his three brothers Randy Miller,Ross Schade, and Chris Miller. He is loved by many nieces and nephews, as well as a large extended family. After moving to Shoreline, WA with his family, Dave graduated from Shorecrest High School in 1979.Later, he proudly served his country as a United States Marine. Following the creation of their business, K&M Wholesale, he spent his life loving his partner in both business and life, Janet Kellie. David's children remember him as an exuberant father, who encouraged them to be their best selves. He was a musician, a singer, and was an incredibly generous human. He was a dedicated and passionate individual who loved fishing, nature, his dogs, and his family. Dave's celebration of life is scheduled for Friday, September 20th - at 6:00pm. The celebration will be held at Laurel Creek Manor address listed below. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the life of David Miller. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humane Society at the following link: https://secure.humanesociety.org/site/Donation2?df_id=24225&24225.donation=form1 Condolences can be sent to Janet Kellie at [email protected] or Whitney Miller at [email protected] The family would like to thank everyone for their support in this tragic time.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 20, 2019