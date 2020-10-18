David Zeh

June 23, 1943 - October 6, 2020

Allyn, Washington - David Charles Zeh of Allyn, WA passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 77 years old. He was born June 23, 1943 in Tacoma, WA.

He graduated from Wilson High School in Tacoma and earned his Bachelor's Degree from University of Puget Sound and worked in the financial industry before retiring in 2001. He was a Veteran and served his country in the US Coast Guard. His passion was music especially jazz, rock, and The Beatles! He loved gardening and yard work, building houses for Habitat for Humanity, his cat Allison, and most of all his family! David was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Belfair, WA.

He is survived by his loving wife Linda Louise Zeh, his daughters Stacie Williams (Robert Williams) and grandchildren Nichole Betz, Kyle Betz, Kelsie Betz and great-granddaughter Brooklyn McReynolds; and Jennifer Zeh-Giles (Brandon Giles) and grandchildren Caroline Giles and Damon Giles, and his sister Barbara Mills and her son Trevor Mills. He will be remembered as a loving husband and gentleman with a sweet and kind spirit and will be missed by his loved ones!

A private family graveside service will be held at The Haven of Rest in Gig Harbor, WA.





