Dawn Renee Brekke Dawn Renee Brekke wasborn on February 25, 1966 in Somerville NJ to Barbara and John Brekke. Following a four and half year battle with ovarian cancer, Dawn passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019 at her home in Tacoma, WA surrounded by family and caregivers. Dawn was preceded in death by her grandparents and her mother, Barbara. She leaves to mourn her, her father, John; stepmother, Laurelyn; brother, Jeffrey; stepsister, Camille (Keith) Wade; stepbrothers, Nicholas and Gregory (Marie) Hansch; nieces Aubrey, Tegan and Langley Wade; and Adelynn Hansch. She also leaves "niece" Danielle Hart. Memorial Service details and a complete obituary can be found at www.havenrest.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 7, 2019