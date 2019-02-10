Dawne M Aho Dawne M Aho, Age 78 passed on January 31, 2019 in Tacoma, WA at Tacoma Lutheran Retirement Com-munity (TLRC), where she with her husband, James D Aho, lived for 15 plus years. In addition to living in the TLRC Independent Living 6-Plexes, she also worked for over 40 years at TLRC developing the volunteer program and working on many volunteer luncheons and conferences throughout the northwest. She started the gift shop in 1977 and organized Community In Action (CIA)the in-house fund raising program that turns donated items into dollars for resident pro-grams, now called Helping Hands. In 1991 she estab-lished the Trips and Tours program where she planned many excursions per year for residents. There was always a surprise trip on the horizon and many enjoyed their time away and seeing new places. It was always an adventure said many who joined them on their trips. She was also instrumental in securing the Washington State Governor Award for two long time volunteers and has always been an active local volunteer herself. Up until a week before her current illness she was planning trips to the Seattle Sym-phony with residents. One staff member quoted her as being "Mother TLRC" and will be missed by many staff and residents. Dawne was one of two daughters born in Ishpeming, MI to Donald and Thelma Kangas of Longview, WA. She graduated from Kelso High School and immediately married James D Aho, who preceded her in death on June 14, 2018, just one week shy of their 60th Wedding Anniversary. They resided in Sumner, WA for 39 years where they raised their three children, Deanna (Keith) Wildermuth, Mike (Sarah) Aho, and Denise (Joe) Couples, and raised their nephew, Scott (Ciara) Owen, as their own. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grand-children, and sister, Yvonne Owen. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1PM on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at St. Mark's Lutheran by The Narrows, 6730 N. 17th Street, Tacoma WA 98406. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark's Backpack Lunch Program or Touch of Care through Tacoma Lutheran Retirement Community.



