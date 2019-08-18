|
Dean Evan Williams In the early hours of Sunday, August 4, a gentleman, Mr. Dean Evan Williams, returned to walk the streets of gold with our Lord. Born to Mr. and Mrs. Jess and Margaret (Ashmore) Williams, in Rapid City, SD on December 29, 1926, he tended sheep on the prairies of Creston and Owanka and chased wild horses through the Badlands and around Sheep Mountain. During his early years he endured The Great Depression and The Dustbowl. On his seventeenth birthday he joined the Navy and proudly served on the USS Windham Bay, surviving typhoon Viper with his brother sailors in WWII. With empty pockets he found his bride, seventeen-year-old Dorothy Marie Webster, in Point Defiance Park, WA and married her just three short months later. Together they built seventy-two years of the American Dream, living primarily in the Tacoma, WA area and traveling back to the prairie whenever possible. He worked for Sunnen Crane Service for over thirty-five years and enjoyed pointing out the structures that he had helped build, including the Tacoma Dome. In his retirement Dean worked crossword puzzles daily, while he and Dotty both treasured camping with their Play It Again Sams group. Dean's legacy of love continues with his beautiful bride Dorothy and their living children, DeAnna Williams Lakebay, WA, Gene Williams (Cheri) Parkland, WA, and Elizabeth Williams Johnson (Buzz) New Underwood, SD. They were also blessed with thirteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, with not a homely one in the bunch according to Dotty. Dean is also survived by his sister Peggy Pettigrew (Bud), sister-in-law Kay Williams, former daughter-in-law Michelle Mundell, numerous loving nieces, nephews, and the countless "adopted daughters" Dean collected throughout the years. Dean is still surrounded in his passing by the love of God and family, as he was proceeded in glory by his parents Jess and Margaret, brothers Robert and James, sister Betty Jean and his infant son Bobby. Dean lived a full and well-loved life. He will be celebrated on August 24 th at 11 am with his memorial service at Bethesda Baptist Church, where Dean and Dotty have been members for more than sixty-five years. Bethesda Baptist is located at 4340 S 45 th St, Tacoma, WA, and all who have had their lives impacted, influenced, or changed by Dean are welcome to join in our celebration of his life. Remembrances can be made in Dean's name to his favorite charity: Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, WA DC 20090-6231. Arrangements can be sent to Bethesda Baptist Church.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 18, 2019