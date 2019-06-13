Dean Ponther It is with great sadness that the family of Dean Allan Ponther (Deano) announces his passing on 5/30/2019 at the age of 59. He was born September 11, 1959 in Twentynine Palms, CA, to Harold and Martha (Mitchell) Ponther. He played football for Mount Tahoma High School, Tacoma, WA, class of 1977. In 2005 he returned to California to be near the ocean and warm weather he loved so much. Dean faced many challenges in life. He sustained a spinal cord injury in 1976 that left him a quadriplegic. He later lost both legs, and recently succumbed to lung cancer. He fought the good fight and was well-loved. He will be remembered for his Christian faith, positive attitude, sense of humor, love of music, and entrepreneurial spirit. Dean was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Ponther; son, Addison Ponther; and grandnephew, Tristan O'Leary. Dean is survived by his father, Harold Ponther of College Place, WA; and his sisters: Karen Lockamy (Clarence) of Leesburg, FL; Katherine Southwell (David) of Puyallup, WA; Linda O'Leary (Edward) of Republic, WA; and Janet Hughes (Eric) of Puyallup, WA. He is also survived by a large network of family and friends, including his former wife and close friend, Robin Ponther. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM at United Methodist Church at Lakewood, 6900 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. There will be a reception following.

