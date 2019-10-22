Home

Dean Sugimoto Dean Sugimoto, 77, of University Place, WA passed away quietly at home on September 4th, 2019. Dean was born in Tacoma, WA to Jack and Sarah Sugimoto on October 20, 1941. He attended Stadium High School, TCC and the University of Puget Sound. Dean proudly served our country in the USAF. He was one of the original employees of the Tacoma Urban League and worked as an Audit Supervisor for the Muckleshoot Casino until retirement. His hobbies included bowling, hunting and socializing with his many friends. He was survived by his sisters Mary, Jo and Cha, his brothers in law Martin and Daryl, sons Jack and Adam, daughters in law Jeanine and Jennifer, grandchildren Jonathan and Alyson, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by longtime companion Samnieng Baldwin. A family memorial was held at New Tacoma Cemetery on September 19th.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 22, 2019
