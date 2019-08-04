|
|
Deanna Carol Foss Naylor 11/7/1948 7/10/2019 Deanna Carol Naylor joined the Lord on July 10, 2019, with her family by her side. Deanna was born November 7, 1948 in Kenmare, North Dakota to Alvin and Louise Foss. Deanna is survived by her husband Gayle, daughters Monica, Rebecca and Dawn Grandchildren Megan and Justin. Sisters Darlene and Debbie. Her parents preceded her in death. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday August 14, 1:00 pm at Calvary Community Church in Sumner, WA. The family has requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the following non-profits on her behalf: Child Evangelism Fellowship- NW Chapter in Minot, ND and The Rescue Mission- in Tacoma, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 4, 2019