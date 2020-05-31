Deanna Torres Deanna Helga Torres, 71, of Kea'au, Hawai'i, went to heaven on May 23rd, 2020. Deanna was born in Plankstadt, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, on September 16th, 1948. She is preceded in death by her mother, Irene Judie, Stepfather, Edward Judie, and father, Lewis Simmons. Deanna graduated from Radford High School and obtained a degree from Honolulu Business College. She married her high school sweetheart, William R. Torres Sr. on August 24th, 1968, and had two children, three grandchildren, and a great-grandson. Her first job was at Bank of Hawaii, before relocating to her home state of Washington, following the birth of her daughter. She remained a stay-at-home mother until her children reached school age and began working for AT&T. When her husband opened his construction business, she managed the company's office. Later in life, Deanna decided to re-enter the workforce, working for the State of Washington in the health industry until her retirement. Deanna is survived by William (Hawai'i), her devoted husband of fifty-two years, her brother, Gregory Judie (Albuquerque, NM), her daughter, Tanya Johnson (Hawai'i), her son, William R. Torres Jr. (Hawai'i), her grandchildren, Tyler Johnson (Tempe, AZ), Madison Curran-Torres (Tacoma, WA), Alycia Torres (Gig Harbor, WA), and her great-grandson, Zaiden Curran (Tacoma, WA), as well as many family and friends in Germany, Hawaii, and the mainland. Deanna will be missed by all who love her. She bestowed wisdom and compassion to everyone she loved, bringing laughter and wit to all conversations. Wir werden dich vermissen. A Hui Hou. At Deanna's request, no services will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store