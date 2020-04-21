Debby Ryan Debra Louise Ryan received in Heaven April 14, 2020. In remembrance of Debby, she was born in Tacoma WA. February 24 1960 to her father Bob Brown, Mother Aria Abers. She was survived by her husband Dennis, daughter Jenny, son Matthew, brother Bob Brown, sister Kathy Peterson (Gary), nephew Aaron, (Alisha) grand niece Kess, & niece Heather. A wonderful wife, loving mother, and sister to a vary large and extended family. The Abers, Browns, Ryans, Mutchlers, Federighis, Beebes, and to all the children of Edison Elementary she helped pass though their doors. Debby was a vary talented and diverse person. She graduated from Tacoma Comm. College. Then went on to a lifetime of fulfilling adventures. She was a professional flower designer, avid horticulturist, landscape designer, and involved AKC. She loved showing dogs with her friend Kathy, volunteered at Edison Elementary for over 10 years, then became a Para Educator and taught for 3 years. She had lots of hobbies cooking, gardening, croquet, quilting, crafting and sewing. She loved playing Farmville and watching her Youtube channels. She spent lots of time with her family, we visited lots of parks traveling the state. She provided plenty of laughs and adventures. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The adventures will continue with Debby in are hearts. She always had a smile and was willing to help anybody, anytime. God bless and Rest in Peace your loving family Dennis, Jenny, and Matthew.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 21, 2020.