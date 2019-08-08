Home

Deborah Lynne (Hart) Legas

Deborah Lynne (Hart) Legas Obituary
Deborah Lynne (Hart) Legas Deborah Lynne Legas (Hart) 58, of Port Orchard, passed away on July 18, 2019. "Debbie" was born in Bremerton to Arthur (Roy) Hart and Evelyne Hart (Genoe) on June 1, 1961. She married Michael Legas on November 28, 1987 in Port Orchard. Debbie is survived by her Husband; Mike, Daughter; Rebecca Lauer, her husband; Jimmy and their children. Brother; Donny and Sisters; Kathleen and Alicia. A Celebration of Life will be 3:00 Saturday, August 10th at 445 SW Lider Road in Port Orchard. Please bring a dish and memories to share.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 8, 2019
