Debra Ann Peck-Dailey Debra Ann Peck-Dailey, 63, of Tacoma, WA, passed away on July 31, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, WA. Funeral services will be held graveside at 2 pm on Friday, August 14, 2020 at New Tacoma Cemetery. The service will be limited to family only. Debra was born on Hahn Air Force Base in Germany to her late parents, Elvis Guy Stepp and Helen Irene Stepp (Farr) on July 31, 1957. She married Dennis Dailey on January 5, 1984 in Tacoma, WA. Debra spent her career as a homemaker. Debra is preceded in death by her father, Elvis Guy Stepp; her mother, Helen Irene Stepp (Farr); and her brother, David Alan Stepp. Debra is survived by her husband, Dennis Dailey; her daughters, Deanna Dailey and Denise Messner; her granddaughter, Rilee Jo Messner; and her sister, Vickie Carrington. The family of Debra Ann Peck wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Cardiac Care Unit at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup and all of the nursing staff who cared for her.



