1/
Debra Ann Peck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra Ann Peck-Dailey Debra Ann Peck-Dailey, 63, of Tacoma, WA, passed away on July 31, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, WA. Funeral services will be held graveside at 2 pm on Friday, August 14, 2020 at New Tacoma Cemetery. The service will be limited to family only. Debra was born on Hahn Air Force Base in Germany to her late parents, Elvis Guy Stepp and Helen Irene Stepp (Farr) on July 31, 1957. She married Dennis Dailey on January 5, 1984 in Tacoma, WA. Debra spent her career as a homemaker. Debra is preceded in death by her father, Elvis Guy Stepp; her mother, Helen Irene Stepp (Farr); and her brother, David Alan Stepp. Debra is survived by her husband, Dennis Dailey; her daughters, Deanna Dailey and Denise Messner; her granddaughter, Rilee Jo Messner; and her sister, Vickie Carrington. The family of Debra Ann Peck wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Cardiac Care Unit at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup and all of the nursing staff who cared for her.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved