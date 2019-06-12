|
Debra Jeanne Allison November 7, 1940- June 6, 2019 Debbie Allison, age 78, of Tacoma died June 6, 2019. Debbie was born in Medford, OR to Charles and Margaret Santo whom proceeded her in death. She is survived by her two brothers: Frank Boardman, Tacoma, WA and Bill Santo, Boise, ID, her three sons; Chuck (grandchildren; Don, Kayla, McKenzie and their families), Stuart, his wife Georgia, and Thomas. his wife Katie and their two children Lyndi and Teagan). Debbie was a long-time administrative assistant; Clark College, King Security, First United Methodist Church and Portco Packaging in Vancouver, WA. A Celebration of Life will be held between 11 am and 1 pm on Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 at Tuell-McKee Funeral Home, 2215 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98403. Private burial will at the convenience of the family. Those who so desire may make donations in memory of Debbie to the .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 12, 2019