Debra Powell Debra (Debie) L. Powell, 67 passed away at home on March 26, 2020. She was born January 2, 1953 in Tacoma WA to Fred and Joyce Wagner. She loved the beach, gardening, watching the birds from her deck. She loved spending time with her great niece Vayda doing different activities. She loved watching old classic movies and playing games and cards with longtime friend LaDonna. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Dennis Wagner. Debie is survived by her daughter Christina Yates (Shawn) of Wilkeson, grandson Scott Burns. Her sister Dellene Hudspeth, 2 nieces Tina Birdsong, (Great niece) Vayda, Alisa Hudspeth (Great nephew) Wyatt and nephew Jeff Hudspeth. A celebration of life will be held in the summer.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 26, 2020.
