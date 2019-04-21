DeForest A. Matteson Jr. DeForest Almeron "Forey" Matteson, Jr. was born June 13, 1923 in Salamanca, New York. He passed away in Tacoma, Washington in the company of his family April 3, 2019. Forey grew up in Allegheny State Park in New York. He enlisted in the Army in 1942, and served in the 36th Field Artillery Group in N. Africa and Europe. He attended Allegheny College earning an English degree, also an Engineering degree from Carnegie-Mellon University. Forey met and married Lucille Horton in 1950, and started a family while living in New Jersey, before relocating to Tacoma in 1956. Forey is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lucy, three children, John Matteson (Lynn), Celeste Johnston (Cliff), and Keith Matteson (Jalene) and granddaughter Leah Johnston. A memorial service will be held at United Methodist Church at Lakewood, 6900 Steilacoom Blvd., Lakewood, WA on Saturday April 27 at 1:00 pm, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family suggests donations be made to the Memorial Fund of the United Methodist Church at Lakewood. Please visit our guestbook at www.newtacoma.com for a fuller description of Forey's life.

