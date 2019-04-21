Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home & Crematory
9212 CHAMBERS CREEK RD W
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA 98467
(253) 564-1311
Resources
More Obituaries for Deforest Matteson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deforest Matteson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Deforest Matteson Obituary
DeForest A. Matteson Jr. DeForest Almeron "Forey" Matteson, Jr. was born June 13, 1923 in Salamanca, New York. He passed away in Tacoma, Washington in the company of his family April 3, 2019. Forey grew up in Allegheny State Park in New York. He enlisted in the Army in 1942, and served in the 36th Field Artillery Group in N. Africa and Europe. He attended Allegheny College earning an English degree, also an Engineering degree from Carnegie-Mellon University. Forey met and married Lucille Horton in 1950, and started a family while living in New Jersey, before relocating to Tacoma in 1956. Forey is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lucy, three children, John Matteson (Lynn), Celeste Johnston (Cliff), and Keith Matteson (Jalene) and granddaughter Leah Johnston. A memorial service will be held at United Methodist Church at Lakewood, 6900 Steilacoom Blvd., Lakewood, WA on Saturday April 27 at 1:00 pm, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family suggests donations be made to the Memorial Fund of the United Methodist Church at Lakewood. Please visit our guestbook at www.newtacoma.com for a fuller description of Forey's life.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now