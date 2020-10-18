1/1
Delbert Anderson
1933 - 2020
Delbert Anderson
September 15, 1933 - March 5, 2020
Kirkland, Washington - On March 5th, 2020, Delbert Anderson, loving husband and father, passed away at age 86. Del is survived by his sweetheart Nancy, whom he married in 1955, his four children Steve, Todd, Greg and Jennifer, along with his 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Del graduated from the University of Puget Sound and went on to start Anderson and Associates with his best friend Mary Minietta. When not working you could find him golfing at Fairwood, checking on his horses at the track or fishing with his boys and friends. Many happy years with family were spent at their special place on Herron Island. Del loved his family with his whole heart, and he would tell you to "always walk on the sunny side of the street". He was dearly loved and is deeply missed by his family and friends. A memorial to be planned in 2021. If desired, donations can be made in loving memory of Del to NW Kidney Center of Bellevue, at www.nwkidney.org


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
