Delbert Clifford Schafer Nov. 23, 1925 - Nov. 3, 2019 Delbert (Del) Schafer of Tacoma, Washington, passed away peacefully at Swedish Hospital in Seattle on November 3, 2019. He was born in Odessa, Washington on November 23, 1925, the son of Henry and Lydia Kissler Schafer Frieske. Del graduated from Odessa High School in 1943. He enlisted in the U.S Navy during World War II, where he served at the Naval Hospital in San Diego until 1945. He returned to Eastern Washington for a short time and worked in the wheat farms in the Odessa and Ritzville area. A major turning point in Del's life was his enrollment at Pacific Lutheran College (PLC) in 1946, where he majored in education and excelled on the basketball and track teams, coached by Marv Harshman. At PLC he met the love of his life, Afton (Hjelm) Schafer and they married on June 5, 1948 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Parkland. Their three sons, Brad, Craig, and Kevin, were raised in the Midland/Parkland area where Del and Afton served as educators in the Franklin Pierce School District. After teaching 7th grade at Collins School and science at Franklin Pierce high school, he became athletic director and head basketball coach. Del was named to the Washington State Basketball Coaches Association's Hall of Fame in 1986. His passion for basketball and his belief in the development of young adults through athletics is a legacy that connected him to his former players over the years. With delight, he shared stories about his days in athletics and remembered all his former players. In 1969 he was appointed principal of the new Washington High School in Parkland. He went on to be the Associate Superintendent and Superintendent of the Franklin Pierce School District. Del served on the Board of the Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association. Del loved family time at their Midland home and summer days at Hood Canal where many of his close friends also summered. Del was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church for 70 years. This was another place for him to connect with his friends and the PLU community. From humble beginnings during the Great Depression, to serving his country in WWII, as a student athlete, dedicated educator, and coach, he was always a contributing community member. He strongly believed in the potential of his students, athletes, colleagues, friends and family. Del was preceded in death by his parents, sister Patricia Nichols, and brothers Gerald and Robert Schafer. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Afton; sons Bradford of Bend, Oregon; Craig (Lisa) of Seattle; and Kevin of Muscat, Oman; grandchildren Talia and Torin; brother Dennis Schafer of Portland; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 10 at 2:00 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 12115 Park Avenue South, in Tacoma. A reception will follow in the Trinity Fellowship Hall. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Parkland, or the Delbert C. Schafer Endowment Fund for Athletics at Pacific Lutheran University.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 6, 2019