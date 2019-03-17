Della Lucious-White Della Mae Lucious (White) was born on April 19, 1930 in Starkville, Mississippi to the late Alexander and Thelma (Askew) Lucious. She was the third of twelve children. The Lord called her to rest on February 20, 2019. Della was married to SFC Harry White Junior. She gave birth to two beautiful children- Virginia M. White and Malvin D. (Dan) White, who were her reasons for living and loving. Della was a born caregiver. She served and retired from the Department of the Army as a nurse at Madigan Hospital. She served in the same capacity as a private nurse for families, and as a Missionary at both Bethlehem Baptist Church and Eastside Baptist Church. Della loved dressing with flair and owned a beautiful collection of furs, suits, shoes, hats and handbags. To see her was to love her, and she will truly be missed by all who knew her! A Funeral Service will be held at Mt. View Funeral Home on Thursday, March 21st, at 11:00am in The Garden Chapel. Repast to follow in the Celebration of Life Oak Room. Please view the complete obituary online at www.mountainviewtacoma.com

