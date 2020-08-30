1/1
Delma Mattich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delma Mattich Delma Mattich was born in August of 1933 and went to be with the Lord in March 2020. Born to Peter and Mary Sestan, Delma lived on the Fife 2 acre homestead for 85 years, prior to moving to Bonney Lake in October of 2018. After graduating from Fife H.S., two years later she married her husband of 65 years Robert Mattich. A loving wife and mother of 2 boys, she enjoyed teaching art, ceramics, created glass art, and was a gifted musician. In 1976, she started her small business "Gifts By Delma." For nearly 20 years, she sold her own line of beautiful ceramic sea gulls in Washington, Oregon, and California. Delma was a gourmet cook and loved to entertain family and friends. She participated in organizing annual Croatian Festivals for many years in Tacoma, and loved to spend time at their Maury Island cabin. She and Bob also enjoyed vacationing during winter months in Maui, Hi. and Green Valley, Az. Delma is survived by her husband Bob, and sons Peter (Joan) and Michael (Carol). She had 4 grand children and 2 great grand children. Due to public health concerns, a celebration of her life will take place at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved