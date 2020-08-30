Delma Mattich Delma Mattich was born in August of 1933 and went to be with the Lord in March 2020. Born to Peter and Mary Sestan, Delma lived on the Fife 2 acre homestead for 85 years, prior to moving to Bonney Lake in October of 2018. After graduating from Fife H.S., two years later she married her husband of 65 years Robert Mattich. A loving wife and mother of 2 boys, she enjoyed teaching art, ceramics, created glass art, and was a gifted musician. In 1976, she started her small business "Gifts By Delma." For nearly 20 years, she sold her own line of beautiful ceramic sea gulls in Washington, Oregon, and California. Delma was a gourmet cook and loved to entertain family and friends. She participated in organizing annual Croatian Festivals for many years in Tacoma, and loved to spend time at their Maury Island cabin. She and Bob also enjoyed vacationing during winter months in Maui, Hi. and Green Valley, Az. Delma is survived by her husband Bob, and sons Peter (Joan) and Michael (Carol). She had 4 grand children and 2 great grand children. Due to public health concerns, a celebration of her life will take place at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store