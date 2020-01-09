Home

Delores Divelbiss Chappell Delores Grace (Ball) Divelbiss Chappell was born July 31, 1930 and passed away January 1, 2020. She leaves behind her daughters Peggy (Glenn) Kays, Barbara (Michael) Smith, Beverlee (Greg) Martin and Janet Divelbiss. Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Divelbiss; daughter, Carol Simpson; great granddaughter Madelyn Faith Salas; and her second husband, John Chappell. Along with her daughters, she leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren who will dearly miss her. Services will be held Saturday, January 11, 9:30 am at Fir Lane Chapel. www.firlane.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 9, 2020
