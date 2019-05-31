Delores (Dee) H. Boyd Delores (Dee) H. Boyd, Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Sister passed away on May 26, 2019. Dee was born August 21, 1945 in Tacoma and spent the majority of her life here before moving and spending some years in Westport where she was employed by the Westport Ship Yards. She and her husband Jim moved to Aberdeen where they lived until her passing. Dee was a member of the Property Management Association and was a broker for Grays Harbor Property Management in Aberdeen. She is predeceased by her loving parents Albert and Alphild Johnston, brothers Don, Dale and Duane all of Tacoma. Dee is survived by her loving and caring husband of 33 years, Jim Boyd; sons Jarrid Horn and his wife Kris, and Brian Boyd; daughter Shauna Cearley; granddaughters Stevie Cearley and Elsa Boyd; grandsons Cody and Brody Cearley, and Isak Boyd; brother Dean (Barb) Johnston; two aunts, several cousins, nephews and nieces; and her two loving fur babies. Dee was a wonderful and giving person and was loved by so many. She was a lady of love, life and laughter and will be truly missed by her family and her many friends. At Dee's request there will be no services. An announcement of a Celebration of Life to honor Dee will be made at a future date. In honor of Dee's memory and her love of animals, donations may be made to North Beach Paws, 2222 State Route 109, Hoquiam, WA 98550.

