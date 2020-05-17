Delores Hilliard It is with heavy hearts that the family of Delores (Dee) Hilliard (Flattum) announce her death on May 8, 2020 at the age of 90. Dee died peacefully in her sleep at Franciscan Hospice, following a brief illness. Dee was born July 14, 1929 in Tenino Washington and is survived by her three children Sheryl Williamson, Gary (Chris) Williamson, and Dr. Janis Leigh (Mike Lee). Dee had enormous love in her heart for her children, six grandsons, 12 great-grandchildren and her great-great grandson. Dee travelled during her first marriage while her husband was in the USAF. She had the opportunity to see Tripoli North Africa, Italy, England, Scotland and Venice Austria. She worked as a waitress in her early years, until she started a small successful business buying and selling collectibles and antiques. Dee loved her family, and all animals and birds. Dee will be entombed at Mountain View Cemetery, Lakewood Washington. Open casket viewing will be available 6/11/20 between the hours of 10am and 4pm. Private services and entombment will be held 6/12/20.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store