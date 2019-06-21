|
Delores Hughes Delores Hughes was born April 14, 1944, to Robert & Hazel Schriver. Delores passed June 3, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Shirley Tibbitts, Mary Weymouth, and Patricia Burke. She is survived by her loving husband, Lee Hughes, daughter Lynette Borcherding, son Mark Hughes and brothers Carl, Bill & Gary. Family & Friends are invited to Delores' Celebration of Life on June 23rd, 3:30pm at Lacamas Community Center in Roy.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 21, 2019