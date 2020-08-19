1/1
Deloris Jean (Tonkin) Bergstrom
Deloris Jean (Tonkin) Bergstrom Deloris Jean (Tonkin) Bergstrom, born October 24, 1946 in Tacoma, WA, passed away August 13, 2020 at her home in Sharpsburg, GA. After a long struggle with Parkinsons and the cruel disease Primary Progressive Aphasia, which took away her ability to speak and eventually write, she is finally at peace. She leaves her husband Curtis (51 years), daughter Jodi of Sharpsburg, GA; daughter Cindy Henson (Mark) of Auburn, WA; son Bryan (Julie) of Newnan, GA; 8 grandchildren; brother Dennis (Roe) of Wenatchee, WA; sisters Ruth Caddey (Gary) and Linda Black of Tacoma, WA, many nieces, nephews, and friends. At this time there are no scheduled services. For those who would like to make a contribution in Deloris' memory, we ask that you hug a child, and then give that child an extra hug for Deloris.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 19, 2020.
