|
|
Denis Neil Sprague June 4, 1948 Dec. 24, 2019 Beloved husband, father, and grandfather Denis Sprague, 71, of Tacoma, WA, passed into his heavenly home December 24, 2019. Denis was born as the first child to Conrad Neil Sprague and Dorothy Jean Burns on June 4, 1948, in Hawthorne, Nevada. Unfortunately, Denis lost his father November 22, 1952, who was in the Air Force, and died in an Air Force plane crash in the state of Alaska. Denis was a strong Army SFC (E7) that started for him September 25, 1978. He was medically retired June 10, 1984, which is what caused his recent death. Unfortunately, Denis' wife In Sun (Soonie) Sprague who he married and brought to the United States in the 1970's. Soonie's death occurred October 25, 2019. Denis was missing her very much. Denis was blessed with his four siblings, Constance Klien, Christopher Sprague, Jane Kustok, and Michael Morris. He is also survived by his family children who are his two daughters, June Han and Tina Marie Sprague, four grandchildren, Stephenie, Dallas, Mia, and Matthew, and three great grandchildren. Denis never requested a memorial to be celebrated at Bethany Presbyterian Church, but an Army service will be provided at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent. Any donations anyone believes they would like to contribute should be to Bethany Presbyterian Church in Tacoma where both Denis and Soonie have been members of a wonderful religious family.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 12, 2020