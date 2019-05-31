|
Denis Strehlau Denis Strehlau passed away on May 26, 2019 at the age of 77. Denis was born March 18, 1942 to parents Erwin and Mary (Dunn) Strehlau. After graduating from Bellarmine Preparatory School in 1960, he joined the United States Air Force. Denis served over 20 years and then settled in California, enjoying the warm, mild weather in the San Jose area. The last two years were spent in Phoenix, AZ. Denis leaves behind his daughter, Amy Strehlau, and her mother, Leslie Strehlau. His three sisters are Nancy Strehlau, Susan Pakula, and Molly Strehlau. Interment will be at the VA Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 31, 2019