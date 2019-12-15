|
Denise Mansfield Denise wrote her own obituary when she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year. They gave her 3 months but she took 9 more. If you knew Denise you know the definition of the word TENACITY. Her never wavering faith in God has made her healed and at peace. The family would like to thank the nurses and aides at Heartwood Extended Healthcare for the love and compassion she received. She was blessed to have made so many good friends there. Hospice team Racheal and Elizabeth THANK YOU!I Now in Denises words: Denise Mansfield 66 passed away from cancer on 12/11/2019. She graduated from Summer High School, worked as a secretary and lived in Tacoma as an adult. She is preceded in death by her son Dennis and survived by sisters Karen (Brian) Harris and Christine (Marco) Tarango and several nieces and nephews. "I SEE YOU" Per Denises request there will be no service and is asking for your donations to your favorite local charity. I PETER 5:10 HEBREWS 13:2
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 15, 2019