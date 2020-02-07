|
|
Denise Yochum Denise Rae Yochum passed away January 13, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Denise began her career in the Community College system at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake, WA. Advancing in administration, she was selected to be the Vice President of Instruction for Grays Harbor Community College in Aberdeen, WA. She eventually retired as Community College President after serving 13 years at Pierce College Ft. Steilacoom in Lakewood, WA. Denise's lifelong commitment to education and community will be missed and remembered by all. Denise is survived by her husband Eric L. Yochum, sons Eric and Kyle, five grandchildren, brother Kim Krause and a large extended family. A remembrance of Denise's life will be held on February 9th, 2020 at 1:00pm in the North Conference Room of the Cascade building at Pierce College Ft. Steilacoom. A reception will follow immediately after. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pierce College Foundation in her name at https://www.pierce.ctc..edu/foundation-give
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 7, 2020