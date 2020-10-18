Dennis A. Harris

October 6, 1941 - October 4, 2020

University Place, Washington - Dennis, 78, was born in Monterey, CA to Donald and Mildred Harris and passed away at his home. Dennis married Alice J. Walkingstick on March 7, 1962. She passed June 8, 2020. He is survived by daughter, Tawny Carpuz and son, Michael Harris; grandchildren, Amanda and Devin; great-granddaughter, Alyssa; brother, Kerry Harris; and lots of nieces and nephews. Dennis retired from the City of Puyallup Water Dept., the National Guard of California, and Army Reserve in Washington State with a total of 27 years of service. His service will be at New Tacoma Cemetery on October 19, 2020 at 1pm.





