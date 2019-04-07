Home

Dennis Patrick Callanan Dennis Patrick Callanan 60, passed away on April 2, 2019 in Seattle. He was born in Sault St. Marie, MI on February 2, 1959 the son of Michael and Linda (Froehlich) Callanan. As a child, Dennis attended elementary school in Steilacoom and graduated from Lakes High School in Lakewood. He worked as a security guard for different companies including Harrah's Casino in Reno, NV and his last job was at the Columbia Bank building in Seattle. In his spare time, Dennis enjoyed anything to do with airplanes and other air crafts. He is survived by his mother, Linda and step father, Marion Smith; significant other, Lorrie Austin; brother, Kevin (Pam) Callanan; nieces, Jackie and Jennifer; nephew, Aaron; and a grandniece and grandnephew. Services for Dennis will be private, and he will be laid to rest at Mountain View Funeral Home and Memorial Park at a later date.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 7, 2019
