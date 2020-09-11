1/
Dennis Gartner
Dennis Gartner June 15, 1946August 20, 2020 While dealing with "cabin fever" from Covid-19, Dennis lost his battle with a rare cancer. He left behind an extended family who will miss him greatly. Born in California, his family moved 40+ times following his dad's work-related transfers. As an adult he painted Christmas trees, owned his own small business, taught youth groups at church, and retired from Boeing after 37 years. As a result, he had many interesting stories to tell and a lifetime of experiences to draw wisdom from. Always wanting people to be their best selves, Dennis was sometimes seen as overbearing and opinionated. At other times he was almost revered. He is irreplaceable. He was loved and will be missed greatly.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 11, 2020.
