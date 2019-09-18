|
Dennis Gregory Schuur "Pops" It is with deepest sorrow we announce the passing of Dennis Gregory Schuur on 9/11/2019 at U of W Medical center after a courageous battle with metastatic esophageal cancer. Dennis was born 9/27/55 in Tacoma Washington to William and Lorylee Schuur (Crowston) and resided here all of his life. He is predeceased by his father and youngest brother Todd. Left to grieve this remarkable man is his loving wife Penny, his daughters Jamie Tax (John), Melanie Schuur (Daniel Knoben), Stephanie Stewart (Fischer), and stepdaughters, Jenee Gurley (Russ), Aundi Grondahl (Mark), Aylene Kenney, and Ive Elske. Dennis is also survived by his mother Lorylee Smith, sister Robin Burk (Bob), brothers William Schuur Jr. (Cindy), and Jay Schuur (Cara), Grandchildren Aeden and Cole Tax, Tyler and Kaitlyn Kenney, Erial Newman, along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends which he always referred to as family. Dennis attended Stadium High School where he was a standout wrestler. In 1976 the four brothers, along with cousin Stuart Schuur founded Schuur Bros. Construction and they have spent the last 40 plus years building thousands of homes, apartments, condominiums and commercial structures in this area. Dennis was special, the consummate craftsman. He was tougher than nails, he loved to work and was gifted with the ability to innately understand how things fit together. There was nothing he couldn't and didn't build or fix. And there was nothing he wouldn't do for his family or friends. He was an incredible father who was always there for his girls. Dennis was a sailor and sailed the Swiftsure many times. He loved to golf and loved his Tacoma County Club and Allenmore buddies and their 19th hole brotherhood. The last few years he and Penny enjoyed their home in Tucson and the many friends they made. At Dennis' request, a party celebrating his life will be held at the Kelley Farm in Bonney Lake on 9/26/19 between 3pm and 7pm. Your memories and stories will be a wonderful gift for the family as we share our love and honor his life.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 18, 2019