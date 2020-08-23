Dennis L. Bullis Dennis was born February 19 1937 and passed away August 12 2020 in Tacoma. He was survived by his wife Jennifer Bullis, twin Brother Doug (Sharon) Bullis and he was beloved by his nieces and nephews. Served in the U.S. Army, and worked at Borden Chemical and Airspares. Denny loved his Family, Friends and his puppy Truffles. He enjoyed metal detecting with his twin Brother Doug, his nephew Robert and Friends. He will be so missed by all. Military Services will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery. We will be celebrating his life in a later date.



