|
|
Dennis Montgomery LTC Dennis Montgomery the son of Otto 'Doc' and Margaret Montgomery passed away on Monday May 13th, 2019. Dennis is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mia, his son Paul and his wife Jennifer and their children Rachel married to Austin Sandland and Andrew married to Arianna and Dennis' other son Michael. Please join us on Friday, June 14th at 10:00 at the Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th St, Kent, WA 98042 to honor our hero.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 1, 2019