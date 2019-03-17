|
Dennis Rankin Dennis James Rankin, 67, died of cardiac arrest on February 20, 2019. Mr. Rankin was born in Tacoma on January 4, 1952. He attended Mt. Tahoma High School. As a long-haul truck driver, Mr. Rankin traveled most of the major highways in the USA. He was a member of two churches and enjoyed fishing, golf, and the SeaHawks. He's survived by his son, Kyle, grandson, Gideon, and siblings, Don, Sandie, and Bill. A memorial will be held on March 23 at Asia Pacific Cultural Center at 1pm.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 17, 2019