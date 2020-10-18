1/1
Dennis Sarsfield
1940 - 2020
Dennis Sarsfield
January 11, 1940 - October 1, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Dennis Paul Sarsfield, age 80, passed away at home October 1, 2020 after a long battle with lung and bladder cancer. Dennis was born in Spokane, Wa and lived in several locations while growing up. He ended up in Tacoma where he spent two years in the Army, met and married Elizabeth (Betsy) Reed before receiving his teaching degree from the University of Puget Sound. Dennis taught for the Bremerton school district, was active in the Boy Scouts while son Paul was active and enjoyed RVing with friends in the Antlers Aweigh RV Club. Since 1997, winters were spent In Yuma, Arizona.
Dennis is survived by wife Elizabeth (Betsy), son Paul and daughter-in-law Tricia, Sister-in-law Roberta Drolshagen, nephew Ryder Palo, and niece Shelly Rodwell plus other nieces outside the state.
At the request of Dennis, there will be no service. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 18, 2020.
