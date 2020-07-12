Denzil "Denny" David Rowley Born July 28, 1936 Denny Rowley, almost 84, passed away peacefully on July 1st at his home in Puyallup, WA with the love of his life Kay and three youngest kids by his side. Denny was born in Spokane, WA but spent his youth living and going to schools throughout Washington, Oregon, Alaska, and California. Married for over 66 years, he met his wife Kay at high school in Aberdeen, WA. They have resided in Puyallup for the last 55 years, where they raised 5 children. Denny managed Schoenfelds Furniture in Tacoma from 1967 to 1996, when it closed. Throughout his career in the furniture business he served on many committees. He was President of Tacoma Rotary #8 and President of the Better Business Bureau, while also serving on the consolidation team to combine the Tacoma and Seattle Better Business Bureaus. Denny served as President of the NW Furniture Dealers Association, member of the National Home Furniture Association, President of the Industrial Conference Board, served on the Broyhill Furniture Industries Design Team, and served on many other committees too numerous to mention. Serving his community, Denny was on the Tacoma Goodwill Industries Board, and member of the Boys & Girls Club Board. He chaired the BASH auctions for two years. He loved working benefit auctions on his roller skates and also worked McLeod's Classic Car Auction for 20 years on his skates. Denny received the Municipal Leagues Distinguished Citizen award and was named Volunteer of the Year for the Tacoma Boys & Girls Club. Denny is survived by his wife and best friend Kay, his five children Vicki Pearce (Steve), Shelly Meadows, Wendy Clarke (Bryce), Kelly Hewitt (Stephen), Guy Rowley (Tina). Grandchildren include Eric, Chad, Leonard (deceased), Zac, Cody, Tony, Anna, Sam, and Ben, plus 8 great grandchildren. To read more of Denny's life story and share a memory if you wish, go to: https://tinyurl.com/y896j9tg
. If you wish to make a memorial contribution, please consider donating to the cancer research Denny's doctor is doing at SCCA. Donations may be made online at https://secure.seattlecca.org/
or sent to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, PO Box 24385, Seattle, WA 98124-0385. Checks may be made payable to SCCA with indication that they are in memory of Denny Rowley.