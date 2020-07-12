Leader, Husband, Father, Friend, Grandpa - one hell of a man. "I love you Grandpa" were the words I got to use a lot these last few years and I'm so grateful for that.



Some of us are fortunate enough to have had people in our lives who "pave" a path and provide an amazing example. My Grandfather was an amazing example in my life. What amazing stories, what strong will, incredible integrity, massive strength, unwavering determination, a huge heart, incredible generosity, later in life - a boxed wine aficionado (he even decanted it), amazing asker of questions and the list goes on.



What I learned from my grandfather keeps coming up in my life. The example of leadership using a rope - if you lay a piece of rope on the ground and want to move it, try pushing it from the back - it wrinkles up, or you can lead it from the front and it follows nicely. This metaphor continues to creep into the picture when I need it. Or, when learning how to work - be thinking ahead, "what's needed next". He also taught me how to drive tractor (I own my own now) and set chokers on big trees ("don't tell your Grandma"). Plus - created a vision of what to look for in a wife - he married one hell of a lady.



But... how about focus. Wasn't Grandpa amazing at focus? What do I mean by "focus". Well, the inspirational Tony Robbins can spend a day talking about this. Grandpa lived it (as does Tony). What language we use and what we let our minds focus on is what we feel, what we feel impacts everything (he called it attitude). From Grandpa's stories of working 3 jobs, to his adventure hiking the Oregon Coast alone - to winning the battle on prostate cancer, or standing by Grandma's side in the hospital a few years ago - Grandpa always, always brought a great attitude because he focused on what he could control and gave great meaning to things. "If you hurt your toe, well then step on your foot and your toe won't hurt anymore". "Whether you believe you can or can't, you're right." Henry Ford.



As with many of you, so many places in my life are brighter because of grandpa and when we have a glass of wine at happy hour (although ours is still later than he and grandma's) - we know he'll be toasting us with the wind.



Cheers to a wonderful man. So grateful to have shared my life with this man. I love you Grandpa.



Chad

Chad Steiner