Denzil David "Denny" Rowley
1936 - 2020
Denzil "Denny" David Rowley Born July 28, 1936 Denny Rowley, almost 84, passed away peacefully on July 1st at his home in Puyallup, WA with the love of his life Kay and three youngest kids by his side. Denny was born in Spokane, WA but spent his youth living and going to schools throughout Washington, Oregon, Alaska, and California. Married for over 66 years, he met his wife Kay at high school in Aberdeen, WA. They have resided in Puyallup for the last 55 years, where they raised 5 children. Denny managed Schoenfelds Furniture in Tacoma from 1967 to 1996, when it closed. Throughout his career in the furniture business he served on many committees. He was President of Tacoma Rotary #8 and President of the Better Business Bureau, while also serving on the consolidation team to combine the Tacoma and Seattle Better Business Bureaus. Denny served as President of the NW Furniture Dealers Association, member of the National Home Furniture Association, President of the Industrial Conference Board, served on the Broyhill Furniture Industries Design Team, and served on many other committees too numerous to mention. Serving his community, Denny was on the Tacoma Goodwill Industries Board, and member of the Boys & Girls Club Board. He chaired the BASH auctions for two years. He loved working benefit auctions on his roller skates and also worked McLeod's Classic Car Auction for 20 years on his skates. Denny received the Municipal Leagues Distinguished Citizen award and was named Volunteer of the Year for the Tacoma Boys & Girls Club. Denny is survived by his wife and best friend Kay, his five children Vicki Pearce (Steve), Shelly Meadows, Wendy Clarke (Bryce), Kelly Hewitt (Stephen), Guy Rowley (Tina). Grandchildren include Eric, Chad, Leonard (deceased), Zac, Cody, Tony, Anna, Sam, and Ben, plus 8 great grandchildren. To read more of Denny's life story and share a memory if you wish, go to: https://tinyurl.com/y896j9tg. If you wish to make a memorial contribution, please consider donating to the cancer research Denny's doctor is doing at SCCA. Donations may be made online at https://secure.seattlecca.org/ or sent to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, PO Box 24385, Seattle, WA 98124-0385. Checks may be made payable to SCCA with indication that they are in memory of Denny Rowley.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 12, 2020.
July 10, 2020


Dad, Thank you for the "Wind" beneath my wings. I will forever be grateful for our last conversation of peace and understanding. I'll continue to soar like an Eagle. I love you too.

To my sister's and brother, my sincerest and loving condolences for the loss you are carrying in your hearts. Dad so cherished his relationship with each of you. May all your wonderful memories bring you peace.

Mom, I love you so much. I'm so sorry for the loss of your husband and best friend. My heart is heavy for you. I was always in such awe of the two of you and the beautiful bond between the two of you. Dad so cherished you. Something you could always see in his eyes when he looked at you. It is truly amazing that you two had 66 years together starting as school sweethearts. Raising 5 kids and having a wonderful life together. You are a beautiful woman inside and out. I wish you much love and peace in your heart. I am never too far away, I love you Mom

To those who's lives Denny impacted, you have truly been blessed having known him.
His heart was huge, he accomplished so much in his life when at such a young age and going through what he did, it could've turned out much different. He persevered in strength and integrity and lived a good life.
Because of my Dad, I am a strong woman and have gifts he didn't know he gave me. And a sense of humor to boot! Again I thank you and love you Dad.

Your daughter Shelly


Shelly Meadows
Daughter
July 9, 2020
Denny was a larger than life presence In many ways. We will miss his optimistic outlook on life. Kay, we are thinking of you and your family during these difficult times.
Penny Palmer
July 8, 2020
Growing up with the Rowley family is one of my best childhood memories. Denny always made everyone smile & laugh. The family holiday dinners were always something I looked forward to. Kay, girls & Guy, my thoughts are with you all. Right now, I am enjoying my memories of your family. Much love to you all. Cousin Karen
Karen Blyth
July 8, 2020
To my favorite Brother in Law Denzil D. Rowley. You will be missed by all who knew you. R.I.P. Marlene and Family
July 8, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about this, Denny was one amazing, man and will be missed. Thinking of you Kay and your family and I always believe in cherishing all your wonderful memories .
Liz and Harry Pritchard
July 8, 2020
Denny was and always will be the epitome of Service above self. Our Rotary tradition. I remember when Buck Thompson of Mt. View Funeral Home, had his turn over day as President of Tacoma #8 Rotary, we past presidents would escort him/her off the stage. Denny picked up Buck like a sack of flour, threw him over his shoulder and walked him over to a casket, placed him in it and off goes Buck. He was so much fun. Love you and Kay so much. Jeff Lovely
Jeffrey Lovely
July 8, 2020
Great guy great rotarian
mike Hansch
Friend
July 7, 2020
Dear Kay, I am so sorry to learn of Denny's passing. He had a gteat active life and so many benfited from his work and care.

R.I.P. dear friend. May you never leave the thoughts and love of your family and friends.

Judie Guthrie
Friend
July 6, 2020
Dear Friend, I kow your up there giving advise, and leadership to everyone you meet. I have so many great Memories of the times we shared. Save a place for me at "Happy Hour", and I promise I'll bring your favorite Boxed Wine.
Tom Cotton
July 3, 2020
Dad, dad, dad! The enormity with which I will miss you has not yet hit. Still, I'm already thinking about you popping in unannounced with one of your infamous yellow sheet drawings saying, "Kel...I've got a project for you." The drawing, a perfect 3-D sketch with measurements and a supply list. The best projects were the ones we worked on together, like your fireplace hood, or Wendy's trailer. Who will help me rebuild the pond or build a shed now?

You have been my advisor, my partner in crime, my "person", my project buddy, my friend, and my dad.

I will miss our twice a year drunk lunches at Harbor Lights when I had you all to myself and we could and did talk about anything and everything.

I will miss our annual fishing trip with Wendy and Guy. And I'll miss that special look you have when you're just watching us
and enjoying the time spent together.

You'll always be my hero and my dragon slayer. What other 80 year old does a 3-mile mud obstacle Warrior Dash with his daughter? You were a pillar of strength to the end.

And of course, you married the most incredible woman in the world, my mom. She is the definition of beauty and grace.

I love you both,
Kel
Kelly Hewitt
July 2, 2020
Leader, Husband, Father, Friend, Grandpa - one hell of a man. "I love you Grandpa" were the words I got to use a lot these last few years and I'm so grateful for that.

Some of us are fortunate enough to have had people in our lives who "pave" a path and provide an amazing example. My Grandfather was an amazing example in my life. What amazing stories, what strong will, incredible integrity, massive strength, unwavering determination, a huge heart, incredible generosity, later in life - a boxed wine aficionado (he even decanted it), amazing asker of questions and the list goes on.

What I learned from my grandfather keeps coming up in my life. The example of leadership using a rope - if you lay a piece of rope on the ground and want to move it, try pushing it from the back - it wrinkles up, or you can lead it from the front and it follows nicely. This metaphor continues to creep into the picture when I need it. Or, when learning how to work - be thinking ahead, "what's needed next". He also taught me how to drive tractor (I own my own now) and set chokers on big trees ("don't tell your Grandma"). Plus - created a vision of what to look for in a wife - he married one hell of a lady.

But... how about focus. Wasn't Grandpa amazing at focus? What do I mean by "focus". Well, the inspirational Tony Robbins can spend a day talking about this. Grandpa lived it (as does Tony). What language we use and what we let our minds focus on is what we feel, what we feel impacts everything (he called it attitude). From Grandpa's stories of working 3 jobs, to his adventure hiking the Oregon Coast alone - to winning the battle on prostate cancer, or standing by Grandma's side in the hospital a few years ago - Grandpa always, always brought a great attitude because he focused on what he could control and gave great meaning to things. "If you hurt your toe, well then step on your foot and your toe won't hurt anymore". "Whether you believe you can or can't, you're right." Henry Ford.

As with many of you, so many places in my life are brighter because of grandpa and when we have a glass of wine at happy hour (although ours is still later than he and grandma's) - we know he'll be toasting us with the wind.

Cheers to a wonderful man. So grateful to have shared my life with this man. I love you Grandpa.

Chad
Chad Steiner
