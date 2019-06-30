Dereald Nuez Born in Hawaii on January 28, 1949, lost his life to cancer. He is survived by his wife, Jean; two daughters, Kris and Shannan; two stepsons, Jim and David; three granddaughters, Leilani, Ciara, and Mya; two grandsons, Noah and Drake; one great-grandson, Kao; one sister, Gina; three brothers, Zeke, Ritchie, and Isaac; three sisters-in-law, Rosalie, Orna, and Rosalinda; three brothers-in-law, Eric and John; and son-in-law, Nate. Dereald was well known in the dirt bike community of Hawaii and Washington. They are known as the "Hang on Riders." He also served in the US Army in Vietnam. In the 80's, he was known for surfing in HI. He will always be missed. His celebration of life will be Saturday, July 13th at 2:00 p.m. at Haven of Rest in Gig Harbor, WA. No black! Please wear a dirt bike jersey or Aloha wear. For additional service details, please visit www.havenrest.com

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 30, 2019