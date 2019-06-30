Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haven Of Rest Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
8503 State Route 16 Nw
GIG HARBOR, WA 98332
(253) 851-9991
Resources
More Obituaries for Dereald Nuez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dereald Nuez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dereald Nuez Obituary
Dereald Nuez Born in Hawaii on January 28, 1949, lost his life to cancer. He is survived by his wife, Jean; two daughters, Kris and Shannan; two stepsons, Jim and David; three granddaughters, Leilani, Ciara, and Mya; two grandsons, Noah and Drake; one great-grandson, Kao; one sister, Gina; three brothers, Zeke, Ritchie, and Isaac; three sisters-in-law, Rosalie, Orna, and Rosalinda; three brothers-in-law, Eric and John; and son-in-law, Nate. Dereald was well known in the dirt bike community of Hawaii and Washington. They are known as the "Hang on Riders." He also served in the US Army in Vietnam. In the 80's, he was known for surfing in HI. He will always be missed. His celebration of life will be Saturday, July 13th at 2:00 p.m. at Haven of Rest in Gig Harbor, WA. No black! Please wear a dirt bike jersey or Aloha wear. For additional service details, please visit www.havenrest.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haven Of Rest Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
Download Now