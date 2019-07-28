|
Derek Alan Birnie Derek Alan Birnie was born 5/18/66. He graduated from Bellarmine HS '84. He attended TCC, then graduated from Evergreen State. On 8/25/01 he married Suzanne Dix McAdam. Sons Gabriel James Birnie and Silas William Birnie were born 10/02/05. Derek passed away peacefully on 07/17/19. Survived by his sons; mother, Magee Fisher Birnie, sister Margot Marie Birnie, brother David James Birnie, and extended family members and countless friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to assist Gabriel and Silas's future educational costs. www.gofundme.com/birnie-boys. Funeral service is 11:00AM, Tuesday, July 30th at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Tacoma. Reception to follow at Bellarmine High School Campus Center.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 28, 2019