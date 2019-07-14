|
|
Diana Lee (Beshaler) Boutwell Diana Lee (Beshaler) Boutwell, 69, of Tacoma, WA passed away on June 20, 2019. She was born on February 20, 1950 to the late Jim and Marian Beshaler. She graduated from Franklin Pierce High School in 1968. She served in the Washington Army National Guard from 1973 to 1977 and retired from Boeing in 2015. She loved music, dancing, singing karaoke, traveling, pinochle, and bingo. She was kind and generous with all who knew her and always happy to lend an ear and solid advice to anyone who needed it. She is survived by her children: Jami Boutwell and Joel Boutwell, and her four grandsons: Austin, Carter, Gavin, and Wyatt. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 20, 2019. Diana generously donated her corneas to restore sight to the blind.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 14, 2019